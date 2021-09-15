People on the Move

Associate Vice President of Construction at Northland Investment Corporation. Mike has been involved in some of Northland’s most crucial developments and helped bring these projects from concept to reality in the most efficient, productive, and cost-effective ways. In this new role, Mike will lead construction efforts for all of Northland’s development projects and oversee on-site construction teams. He will continue to assist in the design development of new projects and will manage contractor relationships, construction negotiations, and cost estimations.

