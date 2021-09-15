CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

People on the Move

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Director of Budget, Forecast and Reporting at Pittsburgh Technical College. Dawn Maida has joined Pittsburgh Technical College as Executive Director of Budget, Forecast and Reporting where she will help to oversee the college’s budgeting and forecasting initiatives and institutional grants and scholarships. Ms. Maida joins PTC with 15 years of experience in higher education at Robert Morris University, as well as experience working with accounting and tech firms.

