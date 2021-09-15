CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

An Expanding Agenda

 5 days ago

AN EXPANDING AGENDA: One of the more satisfying evolutions since the dawn of this new century has been to watch Whatcom County step more fully into her role as a supporter and partner in the policy initiatives of her cities. Where Whatcom County Council once viewed their work as distinct and apart from municipal matters and focused almost exclusively on rural issues like farming and mining, their recent agendas have become much broader, more complex and involved in areas where the county’s greater tax base and access to resources can play a role—disaster preparedness (including a robust public health response to COVID), impacts of increased urbanization and climate change, and a complicated social landscape that recognizes issues affecting both rural and urban residents. The simple reality is that public dollars stretch farther when the county as a whole pulls together.

