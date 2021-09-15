CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things You Might Not Know About NFTs

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Non-fungible tokens are often mentioned in the same breath as the mind-bending topic of blockchain, but how exactly are they related? NFTs are a decentralised technology, which means they work on a blockchain. They are valuable because they contain the rights to something or the information about something in the digital or physical world that is valuable e.g. They prove that you own an expensive piece of digital art. The act of creating and sending an NFT on a Proof of Stake blockchain will be roughly similar energy wise to Tweeting.

hackernoon.com

ambcrypto.com

HackerNoon

Pokémon Natures: Everything You Need To Know

Understanding the Nature of your Pokémon and how to use it to your advantage will dramatically improve your Pokémon gameplay. There are 25 Natures available and each Pokémon will be randomly assigned one. In this comprehensive guide we will break down the 25 Natures and their effects so you can work them into your Pokémon strategy.
HackerNoon

What are the Potential Use Cases of Decentralized Finance?

Decentralized finance is an open-source, decentralised, and immutable database based on blockchain technology. It is a system on which regular financial applications can be created but with decentralised functionalities. Decentralsised finance is essentially a middle ground between the existing centralised financial system and totally decentralised cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. DeFi is a powerful invention with a wide range of applications. The most groundbreaking ones are listed below. Users can easily join a DeFi community and conduct anonymised peer-to-peer trade using an encrypted peer-peer-powered smart contract.
Benzinga

$1.2B of ETH Disappeared From Exchanges Yesterday — Or Did It?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on-chain metrics are painting a rather bullish picture as exchanges hold less and less of the coin's supply. What Happened: According to a Thursday tweet by on-chain data firm IntoTheBlock, the net amount of Ether leaving centralized cryptocurrency exchanges just hit a new record of more than $1.2 billion on Sept 15. The last time this metric reached over $1 billion, Ethereum's price increased by 60% within 30 days.
HackerNoon

For a World That Won't Wait: AMP

AMP is based on the HTML AMP, which is another version of the same code that builds the structure of the web. AMP HTML is part of an open-source framework designed to speed up mobile pages. The Google AMP app helps these people get mobile pages faster and easier for their users without having to spend a lot of time and money developing the technology. The AMP Project provides a basic overview of AMP integration with advertising. It is primarily focused on improving the mobile user experience of using the web. It works with a large number of ad networks.
HackerNoon

Reimagining OSS/BSS Systems to Shape the Future of the Telecom Industry

OSS and BSS are entities that represent the operational and business sides of the telecom respectively. OSS (Operational Support Systems) is a vital system that consists of specialized software tools (occasionally hardware) to analyze, monitor, configure, and manage all operational activities related to the telecom network. While BSS capture various service orders and manages the business aspects, OSS function to fulfill the orders and provide service assurance information back to the BSS. With BSS platform/concept, telecom operators can drive agility and support new business models.
HackerNoon

RabbitMQ Introduced in Brief

RabbitMQ is an open source message broker software sometimes called message-oriented middleware. RabbitMq is used to distribute long-running task that doesn’t require immediate user feedback into a separate process. RabbitMQ has 5 different exchanges: Direct exchange, Fanout exchange, Header exchange, Dead Letter exchange and Dead Letter Exchange. The RabbitMQ topology is similar to a direct one - a message sent directly to a topic exchange with a particular key that will be delivered to all of the queues that are bound to it.
HackerNoon

Evolution of The Data Production Paradigm in AI

Training data is the last bastion that defines the unique features of your AI-driven product. Product management in ML and AI today is essentially all about data management. Data labeling is required at every stage: first, when you collect the training set, then when you validate the quality of the model you trained on it; and then to control how the model actually works in real life after production deployment. For a mature AI product, it is essential to set up the process of continuous improvement, where regular data updating plays a key role.
HackerNoon

How to Predict News: Message Sequence Analysis & Digital Intuition

We are working on identifying statistical links in the sequence of news items, adverts, or other messages. Incoming messages are classified according to several attributes. Selective reclassification is used to account for different trait assessment interpretations. The messages converted into code form an estimator matrix. We can be warned about...
HackerNoon

Where To Apply The Micro Frontends Approach?

The idea is to split the monolithic front end into small independent pieces, which can be developed, tested, and integrated independently from other pieces of a web application. The idea was inspired by the microservices concept. The concept will fit great for marketplaces, huge e-shops, social media platforms, video streaming services, and educational platforms, for example. I believe that concept will grow its popularity and in the future, more and more companies will be switching to this type of web application architecture.
HackerNoon

Trends Or Quality: What Should Come First In Mobile E-Commerce

When the market competition gets tough, companies resort to brainstorming the how-to-stand-out highlights. In m-commerce, it can be AR functionality, voice search, advanced personalization, or some other feature that promises to bring your experience to another level. And that’s great unless you treat it as a race and try to beat the competitors no matter what. As a QA specialist, I have learned the value of software quality for business. And usually, that’s not something you can put on the back burner without consequences for a business. In this article, I tried to explain how to balance the desire to keep up with the trends and the overall quality of m-commerce software.
HackerNoon

Alchemy in Blockchain, NFTs into the DeFi Space: Madalin from Sphynx Network

Sphynx Network introduces the NFTs into the DeFi space, using alchemy in blockchain technology. CEO: "We aim to improve the fundamental nature of DeFi" "Universal Vaults" are a type of composable NFT standard that provide an interface for locking and unlocking tokens. It offers the users of the vaults a non-custodial staking alternative. It means that universal vaults allow users to increase their capital efficiency. Focusing to deliver an NFT fractional ownership marketplace and a blockchain-based play-to-earn NFT game.
HackerNoon

How to Get Tokens From the Most Promising Decentralized Social Trading Network Before They Launch

You may earn tokens from a project with +2k monthly downloads while still in Beta, weeks before marketing and PR campaigns kick-off before the launch. The [Superalgos (SA) Token] is distributed exclusively among contributors. You need to be proficient at operating a computer and be proficient in operating a. computer. You will find this opportunity interesting if you:. are a fan of crypto and are looking for interesting crypto projects;. have an interest in crypto trading and wish to learn about cutting-edge tech in the field.
HackerNoon

Understanding the Zero-Knowledge Proof Method

Zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) is a mathematical model that is applied to verify information without sharing or exposing it. It is a probabilistic assessment: two parties validate the data using indirect signs and a set of queries. In terms of blockchain, the verification process is a bit more complex and can be either interactive or non-interactive. Since no party receives the underlying data, there is no need for complicated encryption methods. The less information a company knows, the lower the likelihood that it will be stolen in the event that the platform is exploited. The biggest shortcoming is the amount of computing capacity it requires to validate the information.
HackerNoon

"Unless you’ve been developing software in a cave"

Microservices are an improved software architecture that allows you to deploy and scale faster. Smaller application domain responsibility allows for automation, leading to faster deployments and faster scaling. With these benefits, we have a new set of challenges, including inter-service communication, [security], and scalability. These best practices will help you create a robust, easy-to-manage, scalable, and secure system of intercommunicating microservices.
HackerNoon

UX Research Methods: How to Uncover Valuable Insight about your Users

When designers do research, we're looking for one main thing: insights. Insights are valuable nuggets, lessons learned, epiphanies that help us discover new ideas. The better that ratio is, the more efficient the method is. Each method is tied to a specific type of design challenge or goal and each one is linked to a goal. The best way to get to the answers is to find the most insights per time and money spent. There isn't *one* blanket research method that works for every situation.
HackerNoon

These 9 Fintech Startups are Normalizing Selfie Payments

Biometric facial recognition during payment procedures (Face Pay, selfie biometrics) makes it super comfortable to shop offline: no bank card, smartphone, or any other device is required. Once a user approaches the purchase area, the system recognizes them by their face and will charge the card a certain payment. There is no need to worry if you've left your smartphone or card at home. To buy something online, it is enough to bring the device with a camera closer to your face. To make a payment, you need to tell the cashier or enter your phone number, then look at the camera of the payment device and smile.
HackerNoon

7 Common Software Product Development Pitfalls to Avoid

When it comes to software product development, the amount of pitfalls a team will be faced with is mind-boggling. Fortunately, however, it’s not all doom and gloom, especially if you have the foresight to plan ahead. In the media industry, time creep often morphs into what is known as development hell. The best way to mitigate time creep is to try to stick to deadlines, while making allowances for times when things really can’t be sped up any faster.
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

