Ever wonder why the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge is wider on the Brewer end than it is on the Bangor end?. I think a lot of people don't even notice it. But, especially if you're walking across the bridge, you may notice that, in Brewer, it has this weird curve right at the end. I asked my husband once if he knew why it was like that. (He's originally from out of state) He guessed that it could be a place to pull over if you were having car trouble. Maybe it was a place to pull your horse over if it needed water. (Okay, I don't think the bridge goes back THAT far) Finally, he said, it could have been a design choice.

BREWER, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO