Jackson County, IA

County parting out old hospital equipment

By NANCY MAYFIELD for the Bellevue Herald-Leader
bellevueheraldleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the new Jackson County Regional Health Center up and running, county officials are combing the old facility and earmarking items for potential use in other offices. Desks, lockers, countertops, filing cabinets, TV monitors, copy machines, an ice machine, message boards, conference tables and chairs, storage racks, serving plates and other kitchen utensils, mattresses, a fairly new furnace, and water softener units. Those are among the hundreds of items at the disposal of county offices and are of particular interest for the planned jail and county extension building projects.

