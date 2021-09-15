Marketers in South East Asia banking on festive shopping season to revive sluggish sales

Iris North America has hired a significant number of senior strategists, who will continue to bolster the region’s strategic product. The hires come off the back of a series of high profile account wins for the agency, including being named Bentley Motors agency of record for experiential and PR across North America, winning the strategic and creative account for retail giant Winn-Dixie, being appointed lead agency for PayPal and becoming the agency of record for brand and digital transformation for the B2B brand, Alight. In addition to new client wins, Iris’ remit with existing clients such as adidas continues to grow. Last year, the agency was responsible for creating adidas’ unified global brand platform ‘Ready for Sport’ throughout the global pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO