Marketers in South East Asia banking on festive shopping season to revive sluggish sales

By Shawn Lim
The Drum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarketers in South East Asia are looking to the upcoming Christmas shopping season to help with sluggish sales in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are also concerned with inflation and worry it will impact consumer spending. This is according to a survey by Sitecore with more than 400...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketers#Online Shopping#South East Asia
Community Policy