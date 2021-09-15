Marketers in South East Asia banking on festive shopping season to revive sluggish sales

Strategic partnership enables retailers to maximize email marketing campaigns in a new way that combines hyper-personalization technology with dynamic content displays. Syte, the leading Product Discovery Platform for retail, announced today a strategic partnership with intelligent content provider Movable Ink, enabling brands and retailers to optimize their email marketing with hyper-personalized, dynamic displays ahead of the 2021 holiday shopping season. The partnership gives retailers the ability to combine the power of visual AI and hyper-personalization technology to auto-generate millions of versions of on-brand 1:1 email creative campaigns that recommend tailored products to each individual shopper and reflect personalized shopper preferences. With integrations with top email service providers, including Emarsys, Oracle Bronto, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, this partnership will give leading retailers a headstart in driving high-intent traffic back to their websites.
