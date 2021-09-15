CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

The Terrorists’ Escape from Gilboa Prison: A Wake-Up Call for Israeli Society

By Maj.Gen.Gershon Hacohen
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe escape of six terrorists from Israel’s Gilboa prison caused countrywide hysteria, as did the shooting death of Border Police officer Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli at the hands of a Palestinian gunman during violent riots at the Gaza fence. In typical fashion, the incidents were described as “blunders,” with the accompanying implication that if everyone in charge had performed their duties properly and according to required professional standards and procedures, these “blunders” would not have occurred.

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
persecution.org

Leaked Footage From Inside Iran’s Evin Prison “Torture Factory”

08/26/2021 Iran (International Christian Concern) – Rare clips of footage from inside Iran’s notorious Evin Prison have been leaked over the past few days, depicting instances of beatings, inhumane treatment and living conditions, and international prison standard violations. A hacker group named Edalat-e Ali (Ali’s Justice) began releasing the footage on August 22, which included a clip from the prison control room when the hacker group announced their presence to the guards via monitors. The control room screens read “the Evin prison is a stain on Raisi’s black turban and white beard”.
MIDDLE EAST
Forward

6 Palestinian terrorists use crawl space to escape maximum-security Israeli prison

(JTA) — Six Palestinian men who were imprisoned in Israel on terrorism charges escaped from their high-security jail, apparently through a crawl space. The men, five Islamic Jihad militants and the Fatah operative Zakaria Zubeidi, who is one of the best-known Palestinians convicted in Israel for terrorism, are the subject of a massive manhunt that began early Friday, hours after their escape was discovered.
MIDDLE EAST
Rebel Yell

Palestinian prisoners escape | The Israeli police continue their search

(Jerusalem) How did six Palestinian prisoners escape from an Israeli maximum security prison? And where could they have gone? Israel attempted to answer these questions on Tuesday as police continued a massive manhunt. Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 1:02 pm. Guillaume LAVALLÉE with Jaafar ASHTIYEH in Jénine Agence France-Presse.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Army#Shooting#Israelis#Border Police#Sgt#Palestinian#Jewish#Idf#Besa
Boston Globe

Six Palestinians escape from an Israeli prison through a tunnel, sparking a manhunt

Israeli security forces launched a manhunt on Monday for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped overnight from one of the country’s highest security prisons through a hole in their bathroom. A security official said the fugitives fled down a shaft beneath the bathroom floor and then sneaked through underground passages in...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

3,728,600 Reasons the Escaped Terrorists Returned to Prison Quietly

On September 11, 2021, Israeli security forces managed to capture four of the six terrorists who escaped from the Gilboa Prison just days earlier. The terrorists did not resist their re-arrest. While their escape was clearly the result of a substantial failure on the part of the Israeli Prison Service,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cleveland Jewish News

Could Gilboa Prison escape spark another intifada in Israel?

The dramatic escape of six Palestinian terrorists from Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Monday carries the potential of a broader security escalation, a former defense official has cautioned. Col. (res.) David Hacham, a former Arab-affairs adviser to seven Israeli defense ministers and a senior research associate at the Miryam...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Jewish Press

4 Wounded in Explosion in Hamas Outpost

Four people were wounded in an explosion in a Hamas outpost in Rafah, in southern Gaza, near the Sufa crossing, on Saturday. Two of the four were evacuated to a hospital. Arab media reported that the explosion was from a leftover IDF explosive. When Hamas finds leftover IDF bombs they...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Israeli Security Forces Bracing for Uptick in Terrorism

Israel’s combined security forces are stepping up their level of alert across the country following several terror attacks and ahead of a possible escalation in the terror attacks, and possibly another military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Police dispatched enforcements of 2,000 policemen to Jerusalem after...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Benny Gantz: I Hope Ultra-Orthodox Parties Will Join Coalition Government

Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with the Haredi press in Israel on Sunday. “This government is complex, but it is a good government. Hopefully, the ultra-Orthodox parties will join this coalition in the coming year, because they are an integral part of the population,” Gantz said. “There are ministerial positions that are held as a deposit, mainly with the right-wing parties, which are intended for ultra-Orthodox society.”
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘We cried for all of the dead children’: Fijian colonel accuses Israel of a massacre

Lieutenant Colonel Wame Waqanivavalagi sat in front of the television of his smashed officers’ mess yesterday afternoon and watched his own headquarters being shelled by the Israelis. As the artillery rounds howled down on the Fijian battalion headquarters at Qana on the videotape in front of him, the colonel – who has spent eight years on United Nations service in southern Lebanon – pointed at the smoke that filled the screen.
MIDDLE EAST
WXYZ

Massive manhunt underway after 6 Palestinians escape Israeli prison

After six Palestinian prisoners escaped out of a high-security Israeli prison Monday by tunneling out, a massive search is underway. According to the Washington Post, five of the prisoners are members of the militant group Islamic Jihad, while the sixth prisoner is a commander in the militant wing of Fatah.
WORLD
hngn.com

Hackers Get Footage from Iran’s Evil Prison Showing Inmates Being Raped, Executed

Hackers got footage from Iran's Evin prison as prisoner's maltreatment was captured from security cams. The videos showed the inmates at the mercy of prison wardens, practically helpless and devoid of hope in such treatment. The prison head apologizes after the video showed the horrific, terrible treatment, with brawls among...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Explosion reported in Afghanistan's Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 18 (ANI): An improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred in Kabul's PD13 area, local media reported on Saturday. At least two people got injured in the explosion, the TOLO news agency reported. This story is still developing and more information is awaited. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Spoons become a new symbol of Palestinian 'freedom'

The humble spoon has taken its place alongside traditional flags and banners as a Palestinian resistance symbol, after prisoners were said to have carried out one of Israel's most spectacular jail breaks with the utensil. - Memories - The issue has also stirred admiration outside the Palestinian territories, where spoons have been carried in demonstrations supporting prisoners detained by Israel.
VISUAL ART
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Police Solves Only 1 in 10 Forest Arsons

Chief Fire and Rescue Commissioner Superintendent Dedi Simchi earlier this week confirmed “with certainty” in an appearance before the Knesset Internal Security Committee that the large fire that raged on Jerusalem’s mountains last month and devoured about 3,460 acres of forests had been caused by arson. Meanwhile, the Jewish human...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy