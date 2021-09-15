CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VDRX_0bwWzoiV00
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a strong reading of 43.0 in June, the Empire State index declined to 18.3 in July. Analysts expect the August's reading to recover slightly to 18.6.
  • Data on import and export prices for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import prices are likely to increase a monthly 0.3% in August, while export prices might rise 0.5%.
  • Data on industrial production for August will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect industrial production rising 0.5% in August following a 0.9% growth in the previous month.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Solana On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies in 2021 has been Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). The poof-of-stake and proof-of history based cryptocurrency has surged in popularity and has also seen new non-fungible token projects use its blockchain over well-known Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which uses a proof-of-work model that requires high gas costs for transactions.
STOCKS
spectrumlocalnews.com

World shares advance on mixed economic data

World shares were mostly higher on Friday as investors assessed a hodge-podge of economic data. Benchmarks rose in Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong but fell in Sydney. U.S. futures edged higher, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.33%. Oil prices retreated from their surge...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Data#Mba#Empire State#The Atlanta Fed
NBC Philadelphia

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises Slightly Following Mixed Economic Data

The University of Michigan is due to release its preliminary consumer and inflation expectations data for September at 10 a.m. ET on Friday. There are no auctions scheduled to be held on Friday. The 10 year U.S. Treasury yield rose slightly on Friday morning, following mixed economic data. The yield...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street gains on crude price surge, economic data

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks advanced on Wednesday as surging crude prices boosted energy shares and a swath of U.S. data suggested inflation has crested and an economic revival has become increasingly certain. All three major U.S. stock indexes gathered strength throughout the session as investor...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Wednesday preview: China activity data, Fevertree in focus

All eyes in the middle of the week will be on a raft of key economic activity data in the People's Republic of China. The consensus is for retail sales, fixed asset investment and industrial production all to have slowed further in August. Against that backdrop, at 0700 BST, the...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
fxempire.com

Economic Data Puts the Pound and the Greenback in the Spotlight

It was a busier start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Aussie Dollar was in action in the early hours. Later this morning, finalized industrial production figures are also due out of Japan. Barring a marked revision from prelim figures, however, we don’t expect the production numbers to influence.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

The Fed and market participants await the release of key U.S. economic data

The key economic data the Federal Reserve relies on to guide the decision on its current monetary policy are the employment numbers, as well as inflationary data. The dual mandate of the Federal Reserve continues to focus upon maximum employment and inflationary pressures. The economic data from both the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report, as well as inflationary measures such as the CPI, and PCE (the preferred inflationary index the Federal Reserve uses) are integral components used in the decision-making process of the Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Deluge of Economic Data Due Amid Seasonally Weak Period

While investors prepare for a seasonally weak period, the economic landscape keeps turning. Mid-September is full of economic data, starting with a Federal budget balance update on Monday. Tuesday features consumer price index updates, including the core CPI. The pace seriously picks up on Wednesday, with a deluge of data due out, like the import price and Empire state indexes, while Thursday features more initial and continuing jobless claims updates. Key preliminary consumer sentiment data will be released on Friday, to carry investors into the weekend.
RETAIL
nationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage apps decrease amid mixed economic data

Mortgage activity fell to its lowest point since July in the week preceding Labor Day, as low inventory offset favorable interest rates, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The Market Composite Index, which measures mortgage volume based on surveys of MBA members, dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.9% for the weekly...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: August Data Holding Up Despite Delta

United States: August Data Holding Up Despite Delta. Data released this week generally showed a stronger economy in August than many expected in the wake of surging COVID cases. Retail sales jumped 0.7%, defying expectations for a decline, and consumer price inflation came in better than expected, with the factors that boosted price growth this summer weighing on the index in August.
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Quiet as Economic Data Rolls In

Despite yesterday's rebound, stock futures are once more eyeing a muted open. The lackluster price action comes even after August retail sales data showed a surprise gain in last month despite rising virus-related fears. However, weekly jobless claims for last week were higher than expected, with 332,000 filings on the books. At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are just above breakeven, while S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures are swimming in red ink.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Upbeat U.S. economic data, rally in USDX sink gold, silver

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Thursday. Gold prices hit...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy