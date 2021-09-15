COVID numbers in Boone Co. continue upward trajectory
By PHIL PERRY pperry@hdmediallc.com
BOONE COUNTY — According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 9, Boone County was in a red status along with bordering counties. For Boone County, a seven-day glimpse at the numbers shows active cases peaking at 305 on Sept. 9, up from...
The covid numbers are falling across the board: in the community, in schools, in hospitals locally and across Central Florida, but with a caveat: the numbers today, while falling, are at the exact point where they were at the height of the winter wave–the third and until then most severe wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Another 28 people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, according to updated statistics from the Indiana Department of Health. Lake County saw 17 additional deaths, Porter County recorded five more deaths, LaPorte County had four more deaths and one more each was reported in Newton and Jasper counties.
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Just under 2,000 people including students and staff are isolated/excluded in Union County Schools as 352 tested positive for COVID-19 within the school district. A total of 1,822 people are in isolation. Both totals include students and employees district-wide for in-person students and staff. Just...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 382 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 349 are confirmed and 33 are probable cases.
There have been 7,922 total hospitalizations and 115,731 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,114.
Age/gender of new cases:
Age Group Cases Gender Cases 00-04 14 05-12 62 Female 203 13-18 28 Male 179 19-24 34 25-49 131 50-64 62 65+ 51
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County hospital CEO is pleading with people to get vaccinated in an open letter published by the Gwinnett Daily Post. Piedmont Eastside CEO Trent Lind said in the letter published Saturday that of all the patients receiving critical care for COVID-19 in his hospital, none of them have been vaccinated against the virus.
'Devious Licks' encourages students to steal or destroy school property and post it to social media. (Boone County, Ky.) – Eight juveniles have been cited in Boone County for participating in a TikTok challenge called ‘Devious Licks’. The challenge encourages students to steal or destroy school property and post it.
POCATELLO — There are currently more active COVID-19 cases in Bannock County alone than there were throughout all of Southeastern Idaho Public Health District's eight-county service area at the previous height of the pandemic, public health officials confirmed Friday. Public health records show there were 1,250 active cases within the...
West Virginia is No. 1 in the U.S. for COVID cases with more than 100 out of 100,000 infected, West Virginia University Medicine announced Thursday on its Facebook page. According to The New York Times, West Virginia has a case count of 109 per 100,000, which is a 45% increase in the last 14 days. The daily hospitalization average in the state is 917, which is a 31% increase in the last 14 days.
WARSAW — Kosciusko County has reported five new COVID-19 deaths in the past two weeks, bringing the county’s total to 134. The county has reported 11,192 positive cases. Marshall and Wabash Counties have each reported five COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, Sept. 2. Since that date, Whitley County has reported three new deaths and Fulton County has reported one.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Health on Friday officially announced its latest COVID-19 health order requiring customers at certain outdoor and indoor venues provide proof of vaccination.
Patrons at bars, lounges, breweries, wineries and nightclubs will have to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 7 and proof of full vaccination by Nov. 4.
The rule also applies to so called mega-outdoor events of 10,000 people or more, as well as amusement parks, which aligns with federal mandates for those types of events.
“This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk for transmission and increase vaccination coverage, and it offers us a reasonable path forward and hopefully positions us to be able to better break the cycle of surges,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Health Director.
Health officials also strongly recommended that restaurants follow a similar vaccine verification system, though it is not currently required.
The county health department on Friday also reported 1,823 new cases of COVID and 25 coronavirus-related deaths.
60 (-7 from Sept. 11) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County. 2 (same as Sept. 11) Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County. 20 (+7 from Sept. 11) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County. 7,794 (+762 from Sept. 11) Active statewide COVID-19 cases. 2,100 (+16 from Sept. 11) Statewide deaths...
It appears the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. may peak soon, possibly next week, but the decline of cases may be more gradual than the sharp increase seen earlier this year, according to two local health officials. However, the delta variant is having a greater impact on children,...
The number of Missouri deaths from COVID-19 reported since Jan. 1 has exceeded the number reported during 2020. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,519 deaths from the coronavirus that killed its first Missouri victim on March 18, 2020. On Friday, the total reached 11,046. The grim report […]
The post Missouri tops 11,000 reported COVID deaths, doubling total from 2020 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
LANSING, MI-- All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in September in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today. “No Michigander should go hungry during a pandemic, and I am grateful to...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,198 new coronavirus cases and 44 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,370,247 cases and 28,812 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,337 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 589 in ICUs.
The state says 12,538,139 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,120,675 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
About 73% of eligible Cumberland County residents have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 62% are fully vaccinated, according to federal officials. The percentages for those who are 12 years old or older are included in information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccines have not been approved for those younger.
