W.Va. education leaders: If schools mandate masks, COVID-19 quarantines aren’t required

A new poll finds that a wide majority of Floridians oppose efforts by the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, to punish school districts that mandate mask-wearing for students.In a survey of 753 likely voters in the state conducted by Data for Progress, a left-leaning polling firm, the support for school districts charting their own course was widespread and bipartisan. Ninety-six per cent of Democrats, 73 per cent of independent voters, and 51 per cent of Republicans said that the power should be with school districts in the fight against Covid-19 to determine whether masks should be mandated for students...

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO