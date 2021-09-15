CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
W.Va. education leaders: If schools mandate masks, COVID-19 quarantines aren’t required

By Ryan Quinn ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com
coalvalleynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — West Virginia education officials now say schools that require masks for all students and employees don’t have to quarantine children or adults who were close contacts to someone with COVID-19. Quarantining is no longer required when both the infected person and the people in contact with the infected person were wearing masks — no matter how close they were, no matter how long. And county school systems don’t have to “contact trace” anymore to identify these contacts to be quarantined.

