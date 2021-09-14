Today’s Headlines and Commentary

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Christiana Wayne
 7 days ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan during his testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, according to the Washington Post. Republicans on the committee condemned the administration for leaving American citizens stranded in Afghanistan and abandoning the Bagram air base, but they stopped short of advocating for new troops to be deployed again into the country. Blinken said the administration could not have anticipated the speed of the Taliban takeover. He told the lawmakers, “Even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that government forces in Kabul would collapse while U.S. forces remained.” He also defended the success of the evacuation efforts, saying, “In the end, we completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety.” Blinken told the committee that the U.S. pledge of $64 million in aid will go directly to nongovernmental organizations and United Nations agencies in the country, not to the Taliban government.

UPI News

Taliban's windfall from U.S. withdrawal: $83B in weapons

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Many pundits believe U.S. President Joe Biden's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan marked the biggest military defeat in American history. Biden's decision to end the "forever war" has certainly handed a windfall to the Taliban and their al-Qaida allies. The United States left behind $83 billion worth of weapons, including around 208 aircraft, 2,000 armored vehicles, 600,000 small arms, 32,000 grenades, mortars, rockets and bombs and 30 million rounds of ammunition.
Benjamin Wittes
Jack Goldsmith
lawfareblog.com

The Week That Was: All of Lawfare in One Post

Robert Chesney, Jack Goldsmith and Benjamin Wittes described the history of Lawfare and its connection to the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. Danielle Gilbert shared ransomware lessons from hostage-taking incidents. Jen Patja Howell shared an episode of the Lawfare Podcast in which David Priess talks to Wittes and Goldsmith...
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.“ Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
The Guardian

General Milley cannot undermine civilian authority. The US is not a military junta

On Tuesday, the Washington Post published a bombshell drawn from a forthcoming book by the journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa: during the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and the US’s highest-ranking military officer, called the senior ranking general of the Chinese military and offered to warn him in advance of any American military action against China.
New York Post

China’s John Kerry snub and other commentary

“Chinese diplomats relegated Biden climate czar John Kerry to a Zoom conference the same day China joined Taliban leaders in a photo-op to pledge ‘friendly relations’ with the terror group,” reports The Washington Free Beacon’s Jack Beyrer. Beijing “dispatched a junior-level climate official to” Tianjin to meet Kerry, denying him “face-to-face interactions with senior Chinese officials,” except via Zoom. They “reportedly bristled at Kerry’s suggestions to decouple climate change from other issues fraught with tensions,” such as “human rights and military aggression.” Kerry’s “bungled visit coincided with Beijing’s open-arms embrace of Taliban leadership at an in-person visit in Qatar” in pursuit of Beijing’s bid to “fill the vacuum in Afghanistan left by America’s withdrawal.”
Boston Herald

Battenfeld: Bumbling Biden faces severe credibility test at United Nations

President Biden, already staggering from failures at home, faces a severe credibility test internationally as he gives his maiden speech before the United Nations General Assembly. Whether it’s a drone strike that killed innocent civilians in Afghanistan, a submarine deal that the French are upset at being cut out of,...
The Independent

What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

Over the past five years, an alarming number of American diplomats, troops, and intelligence officers have been suddenly stricken with a mysterious illness. The symptoms vary, but range from headaches to ringing in the ears, as well as loss of hearing, memory, and balance. Some victims have suffered long-term brain damage.Even more disturbing, reports have trickled out that the CIA and the Pentagon don’t believe this is a naturally occurring illness – it’s a deliberate act of aggression. A study commissioned by the State Department said the most likely source is a pulse of radiofrequency energy “directed” at US...
Afghanistan
China
Egypt
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
POLITICO

B-83 86’ed? Not if GOP can help it.

With help from Connor O’Brien, Daniel Lippman and Andrew Desiderio. Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. As we embark on our 10th week here at NatSec Daily, we’re soliciting your feedback on what you like and...
