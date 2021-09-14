Today’s Headlines and Commentary

Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan during his testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, according to the Washington Post. Republicans on the committee condemned the administration for leaving American citizens stranded in Afghanistan and abandoning the Bagram air base, but they stopped short of advocating for new troops to be deployed again into the country. Blinken said the administration could not have anticipated the speed of the Taliban takeover. He told the lawmakers, “Even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that government forces in Kabul would collapse while U.S. forces remained.” He also defended the success of the evacuation efforts, saying, “In the end, we completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety.” Blinken told the committee that the U.S. pledge of $64 million in aid will go directly to nongovernmental organizations and United Nations agencies in the country, not to the Taliban government.