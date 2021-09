Iran on Saturday hailed its acceptance into a China and Russia-led bloc, an eastward turn it sees as opening access to major world markets and a counter to crippling Western sanctions. Conservative and reformist newspapers showed rare unity in welcoming the outcome of a conference in Dushanbe on Friday at which members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation endorsed Iran's future membership in the bloc. "It is a strategic and diplomatic success," said ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi following his return home on Saturday. The eight-member SCO group, created two decades ago and which also includes India, promotes itself as an antidote to Western dominance.

