Energy Industry

Democrats’ energy plan will kill US coal by 2030, miners say

By Bloomberg News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plan to push utilities to use more clean energy could eliminate coal from the US power grid by the end of the decade, according to a trade group that represents coal miners. The Clean Electricity Performance Program proposed by House Democrats authorizes $150 billion in incentives for utilities that deliver at least 4% more clean energy to customers. Those that don’t will have to pay a penalty to the US Energy Department.

AFP

Biden to announce 'good news' on $100 billion UN climate fund

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce "good news" on addressing a shortfall in a $100 billion global climate fund, a UN official said Monday following a closed-door meeting between countries on the sidelines of the general assembly. Biden, who will make his first speech to the world body as the American leader on Tuesday, was represented by his climate envoy John Kerry at the meeting convened by Britain and UN chief Antonio Guterres. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations with climate adaptation, but there is currently around a $20 billion shortfall. "We did hear from the US representative in the room that... some good news was imminent," the UN official said, adding there were "really positive views and signals coming from the US representative."
US coal miners could be next in line for industry bailouts

There isn’t much that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Sierra Club agree on, but one of those rare things is a measure that’s part of the bipartisan infrastructure package to be considered by the U.S. House of Representatives later this month that would fund $11.3 billion to remediate coal mines abandoned before 1977.
KTLA

Dreamers can’t gain citizenship through Democrats’ $3.5T bill, Senate parliamentarian says

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal. The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan […]
Joe Biden
Boston Globe

This powerful Democrat linked to fossil fuels will craft the US climate plan

WASHINGTON — Senator Joe Manchin, the powerful West Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate energy panel and earned $500,000 last year from coal production, is preparing to remake President Biden’s climate legislation in a way that tosses a lifeline to the fossil fuel industry — despite urgent calls from scientists that countries need to quickly pivot away from coal, gas, and oil to avoid a climate catastrophe.
AFP

Biden bids to renew US leadership in UN speech

President Joe Biden will tell the world Tuesday that the United States wants to avoid a Cold War with China, while pivoting from continuous post-9/11 conflicts to an era of US-led diplomacy. Biden will say "he does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War with the world divided into blocks.
#Democrats#Solar Energy#Electric Grid#House#The Us Energy Department#Peabody Energy Corp#Consol Energy Inc
seillinoisnews.com

Fowler calls energy bill 'an attack on our coal industry'

Veteran state Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) views the passage of Senate Bill 2408 as a lost opportunity for Illinois. “This energy proposal was an opportunity to recognize the importance of our coal industry and work collaboratively to establish an energy package that would protect jobs, safeguard Illinois’ energy portfolio and ensure we have reliable energy for Illinoisans,” Fowler posted on Facebook. “Disappointingly, the opportunity was missed and it will have costly consequences for Illinoisans.”
kfgo.com

U.S. miners decry mineral royalty plan floated in Congress

(Reuters) – U.S. mining companies are blasting proposals in Congress that would set royalties for copper, lithium and other minerals extracted from federal land, with executives saying the measures would hurt domestic production of the building blocks for solar panels, electric vehicles and other green technologies. The House of Representatives...
miningnewsnorth.com

Soaring critical energy minerals demand

Global governments and industries are setting increasingly ambitious targets for the phasing out of fossil fuel-burning automobiles in favor of electric vehicles charged with green energy. Achieving these grand climate objectives, however, is going to require an equally bold strategy to ensure there are plentiful supplies of the new generation of energy minerals and metals critical to building this revolution in the way the world generates and uses energy.
mining.com

Coal funding persists even as climate worry grows

Coal might be the dirtiest word in climate politics in the run up to the United Nations COP26 summit, but that doesn’t mean financing for it has dried up. A total of $42 billion was committed to financing coal-fired power plants from 2013 to 2019 in 18 nations with the biggest percentage of population without electricity, or so-called high-impact countries, according to a report from the groups Sustainable Energy for All and Climate Policy Initiative. Bangladesh, India and Pakistan received the majority of investment.
miningnewsnorth.com

Building a US critical minerals strategy

A heavy reliance on imports for a long list of minerals and metals critical to American supply chains could be a stumbling block for the Biden administration's ambitious "Build Back Better" agenda. "From the largest infrastructure plan since the Eisenhower interstate highway system, to an aggressive plan for a national...
spglobal.com

House Democrats seek to boost US tax credits for clean energy, climate programs

House Democrats are proposing a broad range of tax-related incentives for clean energy investment and production. Source: Mike Kline/Getty Creative via Getty Images. Democrats on the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means late Sept. 10 released a raft of proposed new and revised tax credits as part of a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package aimed in part at avoiding the worst effects of climate change.
