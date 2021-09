NEW SALEM — Funeral services for Mrs. Eunice Walls, 94, of New Salem will be held 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Private family interment will follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation, 1:00 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Walls passed away September 12, 2021. She was born October 2, 1926.