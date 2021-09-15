Faculty react to start of fall term with nervous optimism

Nightmares surrounding STEM PhDs are plentiful — classic examples are the student who spends 14 hours a day in the lab, the coworker who sabotages others’ experiments and the newly graduated student who stares down the barrel of two consecutive postdoctoral positions because they are unprepared for the job market. Each of these scenarios can be traced back to one well-defined yet unsolved problem: bad mentoring. PhD students are voicing concerns about their supervisors, and it is time that academic institutions listen to their students and compel faculty to become better mentors. The data is clear: Students who are supervised effectively are more likely to publish papers, graduate and pursue a satisfying career. On the other hand, students who are poorly mentored underperform and more often develop moderate to severe anxiety and/or depression.

