Congress & Courts

W.Va. Senate Republicans divided over COVID-19 special session

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — An effort to show a united front among Republican members of the West Virginia Senate ended up showing more fractures among the caucus over the need for a special session to block potential COVID-19 mandates. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, held a press conference in front of the...

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia preparing plans for COVID-19 treatments as feds limit supply

CHARLESTON — With hospitals in West Virginia filling up with unvaccinated people with severe COVID-19 infections, state officials are wanting to get monoclonal antibody treatments out quick to blunt the run on hospitals. But actions by federal officials could halt that plan before it starts. State COVID-19 response officials and...
Jim Justice
Joe Biden
Craig Blair
Patrick Morrisey
Metro News

W.Va. senator diagnosed with covid as lawmakers gather for interim meetings

A member of West Virginia’s state Senate has been diagnosed with covid-19 as lawmakers met for interim policy meetings this week. “We do have a member who has tested positive,” stated Jacque Bland, the Senate’s communications director, not identifying the senator. She added that the senator has been vaccinated. “The...
W.Va. reaches record COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHARLESTON — On a day when COVID-19 hospitalizations in West Virginia matched the prior pandemic peak of 818 — and did so 100 days faster than the December 2020-January 2021 surge — Gov. Jim Justice on Friday continued to rule out taking any immediate statewide action, but warned state mandates could become necessary as the pandemic worsens.
Andover Townsman

Covid hitting unvaccinated in W.Va.

Gov. Jim Justice said Monday the Covid Delta variant surge is a “disease now all about the unvaccinated.”. “This disease is really attacking any and all,” he said, after pointing out the death of a 26-year-old female Covid victim from Fayette County during his pandemic briefing. That death was among...
Special Legislative Session Called to Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency

As COVID-19 cases increase at the fastest growth rate of the pandemic, straining Kentucky hospitals, Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday called lawmakers to Frankfort this week to extend the pandemic state of emergency, which provides administration and public health officials with the tools and measures needed to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.
Logan Banner

Parents sue W.Va. education leaders, governor over deferring COVID-19 precautions to counties

CHARLESTON — Three mothers are suing Cabell County and West Virginia education leaders, plus Gov. Jim Justice, over the state not setting minimum safety requirements regarding COVID-19 in public schools. “The State has now delegated essentially all COVID-related decision-making to county school boards, without providing any required metrics or minimum...
Lawmakers talk COVID-19 restrictions on first day of Special Session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are back to work addressing ways to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. A special session has been called in response to the Kentucky Supreme Court’s ruling that legislature can limit the length of a state of emergency and the Governor’s power limits. “If we...
The Independent

Senate parliamentarian sets back Dems' immigration push

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal.The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities. It badly damages Democrats’ hopes of unilaterally enacting — over Republican opposition — changes letting several categories of immigrants gain permanent residence and possibly citizenship. MacDonough's decision was described by a person informed about the ruling who would describe it only on condition of anonymity.
