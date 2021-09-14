Behavioral Health Care Manager I
This position will be remote or hybrid (remote and on-site in Corvallis) and is eligible for up to a $5,000 sign on bonus. Serves as a single entry or "easy access" point to help members and providers navigate through managed care. Applies knowledge of applicable regulations, identifies resources (internal or community partners) and eliminates barriers where possible. Provides care management interventions and seamless support across transitions of care.www.thelundreport.org
Comments / 0