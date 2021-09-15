FIRST ALERT: Strong Thunderstorms Threaten Flooding, Potential Tornadoes
Heat and humidity stage a comeback today. With highs soaring back to the mid-80s in spots, it will feel every bit of summer - minus the vacation on the Cape. Instead, we’ll be treated to a line of intense thunderstorms firing across New York and Vermont around midday. These storms will crawl to the east through the day, likely reaching outermost Rt. 2 near Gardner and Orange – and north to Keene - in the late afternoon/evening.www.nbcboston.com
