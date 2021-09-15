FIRST ALERT: Strong Thunderstorms Threaten Flooding, Potential Tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas west of I-75 until 8 AM on Monday. This is due to the slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that are possible this evening that will be moving over overly saturated land. These storms will be capable of dropping 2-4 inches or more in a short period. This will make flooding arrive quickly, so stay weather aware and avoid driving through a flooded roadway. Rainfall will continue into the night but come to a slight pause in the early morning on Monday. This is where you will notice temperatures only dropping into the lower 70s. We hang on to cloud cover through Monday with a return on showers and thunderstorms by Monday afternoon and evening. Highs for the day will only make it into the middle 80s under all the cloud cover. We will see a continuation of this pattern through the remainder of the mid-week. However, Wednesday will present a change as a cold front pushes through bringing the chance for drier air and cooler temperatures.

ALBANY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO