CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

FIRST ALERT: Strong Thunderstorms Threaten Flooding, Potential Tornadoes

By Pete Bouchard
nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat and humidity stage a comeback today. With highs soaring back to the mid-80s in spots, it will feel every bit of summer - minus the vacation on the Cape. Instead, we’ll be treated to a line of intense thunderstorms firing across New York and Vermont around midday. These storms will crawl to the east through the day, likely reaching outermost Rt. 2 near Gardner and Orange – and north to Keene - in the late afternoon/evening.

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
alabamawx.com

Two New Tropical Systems Early on this Sunday Morning

We have two new tropical cyclones on the board early this morning, and it appears that neither poses a threat to the United States mainland. Tropical Storm Peter formed late last night and is located about 825 miles east southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico this morning. Top winds are 40 mph and the central pressure is estimated to be 1005 millibars.
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Tropical Storm Peter Forms in the Atlantic

The 16th storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season formed this morning in the Atlantic; Peter. Peter currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and moving NW at 15 mph. There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, & Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
WAFF

Rain continues with more flooding potential

FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for all North Alabama and Middle Tennessee counties through 7:00 PM CDT Sunday. Locally heavy rainfall has already fallen and additional rain showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight through Monday with additional periods of heavy rainfall expected. The tropical airmass will remain in place and will allow for bouts of torrential rainfall that can lead to additional flash flooding. The work week will start off just as unsettled with more periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near 80 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Beautiful stretch of comfortable temperatures and sunshine

Mother nature certainly had some summer-like weather in store for us yesterday as the region saw high temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with dew points well into the 60s leading to a sticky feel. After the passage of a cold front, enjoy lower humidity and plenty of sun today and into the first half of the upcoming week. An entirely dry stretch of weather is expected from Sunday through Tuesday along with high temperatures in the 70s, nighttime lows in the 50s, and very comfortable dew points and humidity values. A stronger cold front later next week will bring a brief return of some higher humidity and our best chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, centered between Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler and drier weather will likely follow this front Friday into next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
nbcboston.com

Mild, Clear Start to the Week

We have a new kind of air arriving in New England this morning. It’s a much less humid kind of air, thanks to high pressure from Canada moving in behind last night's cold front that generated a few showers and thunderstorms. Most of us are already in the lower humidity,...
ENVIRONMENT
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for areas west of I-75 until 8 AM on Monday. This is due to the slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that are possible this evening that will be moving over overly saturated land. These storms will be capable of dropping 2-4 inches or more in a short period. This will make flooding arrive quickly, so stay weather aware and avoid driving through a flooded roadway. Rainfall will continue into the night but come to a slight pause in the early morning on Monday. This is where you will notice temperatures only dropping into the lower 70s. We hang on to cloud cover through Monday with a return on showers and thunderstorms by Monday afternoon and evening. Highs for the day will only make it into the middle 80s under all the cloud cover. We will see a continuation of this pattern through the remainder of the mid-week. However, Wednesday will present a change as a cold front pushes through bringing the chance for drier air and cooler temperatures.
ALBANY, GA
nbcboston.com

Days Ahead Bring Splendid Stretch of September Weather

Are you doing something outside this afternoon? I hope so! Just be mindful of the high rip current risk at our beaches from leftover surf courtesy of what was once Tropical Storm Odette. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and...
ENVIRONMENT
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7 p.m. Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been extended until 7 p.m. Monday. We are still tracking areas of moderate to heavy rainfall along and east of I-65 where flooding is still possible so be extra careful if you are traveling tonight. Don’t chance your vehicle getting stuck, you needing to be rescued, or putting yourself in a potential life-threatening situation by trying to drive through flood waters.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy