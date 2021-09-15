CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala underwhelms due to disorganization

By Cecilia Barron
Brown Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Met Gala is usually an opportunity to indulge in the pure aesthetics of wealth and fame — the red carpet flooded with celebrities and ridiculous costumes — this year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” demanded more than a quick glance. The Met Gala is the annual...

