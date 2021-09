Growing up on Staten Island, Pete Davidson wasn’t exposed to much fashion. “There is zero style in Staten Island,” the comedian and actor says on a late-summer afternoon. We’re at the Thom Browne offices in the Garment District—technically not far from his home borough, but another universe in terms of, you know, fits. Staten Islanders, Davidson says, mostly wore “fire department T-shirts and police department T-shirts and local bagel shop [merch] and all that stuff.” Young Pete’s biggest style inspiration was Adam Sandler, and when the world met him as the youngest cast member in SNL history in 2014, he became the posterboy of scumbro-dom.

