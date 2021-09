Stylist to the stars Maeve Reilly shared her excitement for Monday’s Met Gala & revealed how she believes fashion has evolved since the pandemic. If you follow Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, Halsey, or the D’Amelio sisters, odds are that one of your recent fashion decisions has been inspired by the work of Maeve Reilly. One of Hollywood’s most coveted stylists and major trendsetters, Maeve works with the industry’s It-girls on their street style, red carpet looks and even some at-home fits during the pandemic. Ahead of Monday’s Met Gala, the stylist admitted she “couldn’t say much,” but teased that the event is “going to be great.” Fans can already surmise that her client Megan Fox will certainly be in attendance, as she’s made her way to the Big Apple for NYFW!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO