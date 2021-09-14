CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oliva Rodrigo’s Met Gala Hair Is Peak Gen Z Style: Get the Look

By Samantha Holender
Cover picture for the articleGood 4 her! Olivia Rodrigo attended the Met Gala on Monday, September 13, and to say that she served up quite the fashion forward look would be a gross understatement. Wearing a lace Yves Saint Laurent jumpsuit with a feather-embellished neckline, the 18-year-old singer stayed true to her punk rock flair for fashion. And according to her Instagram Stories, the look was a subtle nod to look that Jerry Hall wore in Paris circa the ‘70s.

