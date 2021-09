Cannrose Cannabis Company is looking for reliable people to assist with harvesting cannabis plants beginning immediately. This is TEMPORARY work ranging from 1 to 2 months, Possibility of full time may be offered after completion of harvests. Must possess a strong work ethic, and be dependable and reliable. Must be 21 years of age, pass a criminal background check with no previous drug related criminal history, and be available Monday through Friday; some weekends may be necessary depending weather conditions. If you or anyone you know meets this criteria and are interested in working in the cannabis industry, please call 269-569-0460.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO