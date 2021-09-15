20-50-100 Years Ago —Sept. 15

Twenty-five empty cases, all labeled "Horsey Whisky," and with every evidence that they had been in their hiding place but a short time, were discovered yesterday afternoon by Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker, four Federal agents and Chas. T. Meyers, owner of Horsey's distillery, hidden in a clump of underbrush on the farm of Harvey O. Burrall, between the Fingerboard and Fountain Mills, in the vicinity of Monrovia. The discovery came at the end of a day of investigation and inserted the missing link in the chain of evidence woven around Bernard C. Russell, Baltimore, and William Hanson, Baltimore, who were arrested yesterday in Baltimore when their truck, laden with Horsey liquor, broke down at Monument and Constitution streets.