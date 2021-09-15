The Best Full Face Mountain Bike Helmet (2021)

Hardtail mountain bikes are having a moment. Maybe it’s a return to the fundamentals of the sport or a desire for a more tactile connection to the trail. Whatever the reason, there’s a spate of these rigs this season, and Yeti’s ARC is one of our favorites. We like the trail-oriented geometry, which is slacker and more reassuring than the twitchy hardtails many of us grew up riding. Unlike the storied ARC from the nineties, this modern reboot wasn’t designed with racing in mind, though it’s certainly constructed to keep up the pace at your weekend cross-country event. This 29er hits the sweet spot between efficiency and fun, with a 130-millimeter fork to absorb impacts, high-volume 2.6-inch tires that provide loads of grip, and a lightweight (2.8 pounds) carbon-fiber frame.

