CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

The Best Full Face Mountain Bike Helmet (2021)

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://144university.com/best-full-face-mountain-bike-helmet/. Going biking? Helmets are often seen as optional by teens and adults alike, especially when engaging in casual rides on the sidewalk or on bike paths. But when it comes to mountain biking, every rider will agree that having a bike helmet is crucial. Even though mountain bikers are often naturally reckless, experienced riders wouldn’t dare head down the trail without head protection.

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Mountain bike vs road bike: what exactly is the difference?

Trying to decide between a mountain bike vs road bike? We're here to help. Bikes have never been so specialised in terms of the terrain they're designed for, so it's essential you make the right choice of steed for where and how you plan to ride. There are certain essential...
BICYCLES
outsidemagazine

Three New Mountain Bikes We Love

Hardtail mountain bikes are having a moment. Maybe it’s a return to the fundamentals of the sport or a desire for a more tactile connection to the trail. Whatever the reason, there’s a spate of these rigs this season, and Yeti’s ARC is one of our favorites. We like the trail-oriented geometry, which is slacker and more reassuring than the twitchy hardtails many of us grew up riding. Unlike the storied ARC from the nineties, this modern reboot wasn’t designed with racing in mind, though it’s certainly constructed to keep up the pace at your weekend cross-country event. This 29er hits the sweet spot between efficiency and fun, with a 130-millimeter fork to absorb impacts, high-volume 2.6-inch tires that provide loads of grip, and a lightweight (2.8 pounds) carbon-fiber frame.
BICYCLES
wabi.tv

Sugarloaf Mountain to host MAXXIS mountain bike race

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (WABI) - Sugarloaf Mountain is hosting the MAXXIS Eastern States Cup Enduro Series Box Showdown on Sunday. For Ethan Austin and the rest of the staff, it’s a chance to have a sneak peek into the future of racing at Sugarloaf. “The profile and the features that...
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME
T3.com

Hardtail or full suss? Steel or carbon frame? We take a spin through your big mountain bike questions

Getting the best mountain bike can be a tricky task. It's not just about how much you have to spend – there are some very capable models in our best mountain bike under £500/$500 guide, after all – but also what you intend to do on your new bike. That said, it's always a good idea to go for the best bike you can afford; it will mean you get a more reliable, better machine that you'll get more pleasure out of riding.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Mountain Biking#Lighter#Mips Technology Mips
Arkansas Outside

Bad Jacks – A Trail Running/Mountain Biking Festival

NORFORK, ARKANSAS – October’s cooler weather will bring a new event to the Syllamo Trails in Stone County, Arkansas. The Bad Jack Trail Festival is a three-day event for trail runners, mountain bikers, and outdoor enthusiasts. This remote area between the towns of Mountain View and Calico Rock, Arkansas is home to some of the most rugged trails in the state.
NORFORK, AR
gearjunkie.com

Yeti Goes Electric: 160E Mountain Bike Review

Meet Yeti’s first enduro-ready, pedal-assist e-mountain bike. There are a lot of good e-mountain bikes on the market, but none that I would have considered buying as my only bike. That’s until I rode Yeti’s 160E, a pedal-assist mountain bike that rides like a regular mountain bike on downhills, while also making you bike like a 21-year-old pro, just fitter and more awesome.
BICYCLES
visitridgeland.com

Explore One of Ridgeland’s Best Kept Secrets: the Ridgeland Mountain Bike Trails

Deep in the woods of northwestern Ridgeland, lies one of the city's best kept secrets: the Ridgeland Mountain Bike Trails. Professional cyclists and casual bikers alike can explore the winding roads and feel as if they're in a whole different world. The trails contrast heavily against Ridgeland's populous urban, upscale areas located not too far off. The hilly landscaping and unusual rock formation entices visitors to explore every corner and keep coming back for more.
LIFESTYLE
wfxrtv.com

World Cup mountain bike racing returns to Snowshoe Mountain this week

SNOWSHOE, West Va. (WFXR) — After last year’s edition was cancelled because of the pandemic, the World Cup is back at Snowshoe Mountain. Organizers are set to host top talent on the heels of the sport shining in the Olympic spotlight earlier this summer. “The biggest thing that we took...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
snntv.com

The Best Bikes for Women in 2021

Originally Posted On: https://144university.com/best-bikes-for-women/. The original bicycle was invented as early as 1817 when a German Baron invented the first two-wheeled, steerable contraption. It wasn’t until 1868, 51 years later, that cycling first took off as a sport, with a 1,200-meter race starting at the entrance of Saint-Cloud Park. Since then, cycling has shifted more and more into the mainstream lifestyle, now occupying a significant role in transportation, leisure, and competition sports.
BICYCLES
swnewsmedia.com

Popularity continues to grow for high school mountain biking

The Minnesota High School Cycling League seems to be gaining speed like a downhill time trial at the infamous Tour de France. The MHSCL started in 2012 with roughly 150 riders participating from grades sixth through 12. There were 15 teams in the entire state. This fall, there are more...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
utahoutside.com

Skidz MTB Youth Mountain Bike Apparel Review

Kids on mountain bikes are becoming more common these days. With high school mountain bike teams seeing off-the-charts participation, to tykes shredding singletrack on Strider Bikes, It’s great to see groms hitting the trails. Along with pint-sized bikes with trail-worthy frames and components in kids sizes, there is now apparel for kids such as gear from Skidz MTB.
APPAREL
Kingsport Times-News

Registration open for Bays Mountain Bike Rally

KINGSPORT — Time to strap on your helmet, grab your mountain bike and head on up the mountain. Registration is now taking place for the Oct. 2 Bays Mountain Bike Rally. The family friendly event is for all ages and skill levels and is being held in connection with the 50th anniversary celebration of Bays Mountain Park. The deadline to register is Sept. 25.
KINGSPORT, TN
Seacoast Current

Scary! NH Racer Walks Away from 100 MPH Crash Into Woods (VIDEO)

There was a scary moment at Star Speedway in Epping on Saturday when a racer went off the track and into the adjacent woods. Driving Car #21 for Mike Scravani's team in the Northeastern Midget Racing Association racer Joey Bailey, 24, from New Jersey disappeared off the track just shy of a turn past the stands during the track's 56th annual Star Classic Weekend.
EPPING, NH
singletracks.com

Should I Mullet My Mountain Bike?

With 2022 mountain bike models nearly impossible to find at the local bike shop, many riders are looking to get another year or two out of their current bike. Mixed-wheel bikes are seemingly all the rage at the moment, and it’s technically possible to convert an existing bike to mixed-wheel with just a couple key component swaps. So is it worthwhile? Well, here are some important things to consider.
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy