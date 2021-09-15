CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pumpkin Risotto

By Recipes
Farm and Dairy
In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, warm the oil over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the onion and sauté until tender, about 3-5 minutes, but do not let the onion brown. Add the rice and the pumpkin, and stir. Add the wine. Stir and cook until the wine evaporates.

www.farmanddairy.com

