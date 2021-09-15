CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Instant Pot Pumpkin-Spice Turkey Chili

Farm and Dairy
 5 days ago

1 can no-salt-added black beans (rinsed and drained), 15 oz. 1 can no-salt-added kidney beans (rinsed and drained), 15 oz. Press the Sauté button, then press the Adjust button to “More” or “High”. When the display says “Hot”, add the oil, tilt the pot to coat bottom lightly. Add the turkey and cook for 4 minutes or until no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Add the peppers and onions and cook for 4 minutes. Stir in the garlic, cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add remaining chili ingredients, except the salt, and stir until well blended.  Seal the lid, close the valve, press the Cancel button, and reset to Manual/Pressure Cook for 20 minutes.

Observer-Reporter

Pumpkin spice is everything nice

It may be sunny and 75, but when Starbucks announces the return of its seasonal menu, fall has – in the minds of many – officially begun. The outrageously popular pumpkin spice latte was first introduced in 2003, after Starbucks employee Peter Dukes invented the pumpkin pie-inspired concoction. According to an article in the Seattle Met, Starbucks that year unveiled the drink in about 100 stores throughout Vancouver and Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, PA
Mashed

Homemade Instant Pot Applesauce Recipe

Everyone has a secret vice. Not only is it a fundamental fact of the human condition, it also makes our lives more fun and interesting. So, when we reveal the "deep dark secret" that registered dietitian and recipe developer Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness confessed to, we expect that it's only going to make you appreciate her more. And that's before you hear her recipe for homemade applesauce that you make in an Instant Pot.
RECIPES
theatlanta100.com

‘Tis the season of pumpkin spice

It’s September and I’m overwhelmed. Where the heck did the year go? Soon fall will arrive and sweater weather will take over — warm drinks (my fav), the holidays, New Year’s resolutions and 2022. What? I’m still planning for 2021. How should one cope you ask? Trader Joe’s. This girl...
FOOD & DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

Foolproof Instant Pot Baked Potatoes

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Using an Instant Pot is the best way to achieve the perfect baked potato every time! You are going to love how fluffy, golden, and easy to make these Instant Pot baked potatoes are!
RECIPES
Herald Democrat

Good Morning: Pumpkin spice has arrived

People on social media are showing up with their pumpkin spiced every things and the football players are running down the fields on Friday nights. Marching bands are dressing out and putting together their yearly shows. All of the harbingers of autumn are here in North Texas except for the cooler weather.
FOOD & DRINKS
Dad Cooks Dinner

Instant Pot Coconut Curry Chicken Thighs

Instant Pot Coconut Curry Chicken Thighs. An easy weeknight dinner, inspired by Thai curries, for when you need to spice up a random Tuesday. Here are my quick, weeknight, Thai-inspired chicken thighs. It’s what I make when I don’t have time for a full Thai curry, but I crave those curry flavors of sweet, salty, spicy, and hot.
RECIPES
hachettebooks.com

Vegan Richa's Instant Pot™ Cookbook

Join Vegan Richa’s Instant Pot revolution with brand new techniques to level up your favorite plant-based meals ​. Welcome to Vegan Richa’s kitchen, where hearty flavors and easy recipes are your passport to delicious, satisfying meals every day of the week. Whether you are an Instant Pot™ pro or newbie, you’ll learn how to save time and maximize the potential of your Instant Pot™ with Richa’s inventive new techniques for.
RECIPES
BHG

Pumpkin Spice America: These States Go All-In On All Things Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice America: These States Go All-In On All Things Pumpkin Spice. It seems like fall's signature flavor makes its debut earlier every year. I'm talking about pumpkin spice, of course. The classic PSL was already on the regular rotation of drink orders at Starbucks before pool season ended and you know what? I'm not mad about it. The warm spice combo of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves combined with winter squash already make up my favorite Thanksgiving pie but also infuses all sorts of innovative products—coffee, coffee creamer, quick bread, cereal, and cookies (to name a few of the dozens). Happy hour can even include pumpkin spice hard seltzers now! I'm not the only one filling my cart with pumpkin spice everything. Instacart pulled data on all the trendy pumpkin spice products getting swooped up by consumers around the nation. Find out where your state stacks up against the rest of the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
