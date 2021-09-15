Pumpkin Orange Cookies

If you are a fan of the nostalgic circus animal cookies of your youth, you will love these Circus Animal Cookie Blondies!. One of my favorite indulgences (now and when I was younger) are those candy coated circus animal cookies. There's something nostalgic about those pink and white cookies that I still enjoy. Funny enough, they barely look like any recognizable animals at all but I suppose that is half the fun - figuring out what animal they're supposed to represent. Ha! I love creating fun treats with these cookies though! Some recipes that I have on the site include: Circus Animal Krispie Treats and Circus Animal Cookie Balls. If you want to create a fun and easy recipe using a favorite childhood cookie, then you have to try my Circus Animal Cookie Blondie recipe!

