Pumpkin Orange Cookies

1 can no-salt-added black beans (rinsed and drained), 15 oz. 1 can no-salt-added kidney beans (rinsed and drained), 15 oz. Press the Sauté button, then press the Adjust button to “More” or “High”. When the display says “Hot”, add the oil, tilt the pot to coat bottom lightly. Add the turkey and cook for 4 minutes or until no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Add the peppers and onions and cook for 4 minutes. Stir in the garlic, cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add remaining chili ingredients, except the salt, and stir until well blended.
Seal the lid, close the valve, press the Cancel button, and reset to Manual/Pressure Cook for 20 minutes.
Comments / 0