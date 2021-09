A smart helmet designed for ergonomic comfort of the rider, and most of all, to ensure fresh air flow when riding through highly air polluted sections of the city. Air pollution has become a serious health hazard in the last decade, and the problem seems to be only getting worse with over 1.4 billion vehicles on roads worldwide. This value is estimated to hit 2 billion by the year 2035. According to WHO, 90 percent of the world’s population is exposed to highly toxic air pollutants, resulting in over a million fatalities every year. This is exaggerated by the fact that physical activity is simply not there to counter the adverse effects of air pollution, and in fact, this alone contributes to 3.2 million fatalities annually. Of all the motorists on the streets, cyclists are at the most risk as they are exposed to air pollutants.

