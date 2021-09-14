Hilliar Township Trustees Public Hearing

The Hilliar Township Trustees will conduct a public hearing at 5120 Columbus Road, Centerburg, Ohio on September 27, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. to discuss the application to amend the Hilliar Township Zoning Map. The application proposes to rezone from Rural Conservation to General Business the properties 17-00888.000 and 17-00889.000 located at 6053 Columbus Road, Centerburg, OH and owned by Charles B. Kidwell. The application will be available for examination prior to the hearing at the Hilliar Township Meeting Room located at 5120 Columbus Road, Centerburg, Ohio. Due to limited office hours, please call 740-816-6727 to schedule an appointment.