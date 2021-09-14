CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, OH

Hiring: Road Maintenance

By Press release submission
Mount Vernon News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePike Township is looking to fill the full-time position of Road Maintenance. CDL required. Paid holidays, Retirement, earned vacations, sick time & comp time. Hourly pay set based on experience. If you are inteested in the position please stop by the Township Hall and pick up an application, 128439 Earnst Rd, Butler, OH 44822. Official job description and applications are located in a mailbox attached to the side of the building. If you have any questions about the postion please contaqct trustee Dan Robinson at 740-504-2734. If you would like an application emailed to you call the fiscal officer at 419-565-0946. Applivations must be returned/postmarked to the address liested on the application or the a township official or by 9/29/20210.

mountvernonnews.com

