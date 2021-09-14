Yvonne M. Nelson Sinclair passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 24, 2021. Vonne was born on Dec. 30, 1956, to Lawrence and Georgia (Merritt) Nelson, the youngest of seven children. She attended school in Cherryfield and Narraguagus High School. She spent her earlier years working seasonal jobs in blueberry factories, making wreaths, leading a youth group and participating in many community and school activities while raising her children. Vonne enjoyed reading, traveling, meeting new people and baking treats for her family and friends in the community. She loved spending winters at Holiday Village in Mims, Fla., where she made many wonderful friends throughout the state whom she spoke of frequently and fondly. It made her happy to know that all of her children were able to visit her there on different occasions. She loved many things in life, but nothing compared to the love she had for her family. Her children and grandchildren were her world and she made sure they knew that often. She was a fun-loving, kind and caring all around wonderful person with a great sense of humor and a smile that lit up a room. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends near and far.