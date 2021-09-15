CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert City, KY

William 'Bill' Metcalf

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALVERT CITY — Bill Metcalf, 82, of Calvert City, went home to Jesus on Sept. 5, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carole Metcalf, his son, Kevin Metcalf of Calvert City, and daughter Michelle Childress (Lorne) of Paducah; his sister, Bonnie King; and brother, Ronnie Metcalf, both of Metropolis, Illinois, his grandchildren, Brandy Roberts, Justin Metcalf, Martin Brugger, Sarah Bryant, Tyler Metcalf, and Dora Metcalf, as well as several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

