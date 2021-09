James Wilburn Harbison Sr., 80, died on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in his home, surrounded by family. Jay was born on Feb. 2, 1941, the son of the late Everett and Gladys Wilson Harbison. A man known by many names (Harb, Daddy, Papa, Uncle Jay), he converted to Catholicism after meeting Frankie and became an active member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, his faith in God grew as his family grew.