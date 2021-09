HAMPTON — Mareta Moore, 61, of Hampton, went to heaven Sunday, Sept 12, 2021. She was the wife of her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Mark Moore for 37 years. Mother of Kimberlie (Jeremy) Lady and Karlie Moore. Her children were the light of her life. She had two biological children but her unofficial adopted children were too numerous to name and she loved them all as her own.