Why the 49ers Signed Kerryon Johnson to their Practice Squad
Here's what to know about the newest member of the 49ers practice squad: running back Kerryon Johnson. Johnson was the Detroit Lions' second-round draft pick in 2018, and he's only 24. In his final season at Auburn, he rushed for 1391 yards and 18 touchdowns in just 12 games. And during his rookie season with the Lions, he averaged a whopping 5.4 yards per carry. He looked like their best running back since Barry Sanders.www.yardbarker.com
