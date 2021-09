We spoke with David Nesvorny about the supercomputing model he used to figure out where the giant space rock came from, as well as when another one could be headed our way. The major extinction event that wiped out all of the non-avian dinosaurs some 66 million years ago is commonly thought to be a result of the impact that created the Chicxulub crater in the Yucatan peninsula. But the question of where exactly in the solar system the asteroid that formed the giant pit came from, as well as how exactly it got here, has puzzled scientists for years.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO