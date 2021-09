One of the most widely anticipated features for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro line-ups was the return of Touch ID. Most of us are still wearing masks due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the standard biometric ID on the iPhone, Face ID, inoperative for most people. So when the new iPod Mini was announced to have Touch ID moved to the power button, many anticipated that the iPhone 13 series would get the same treatment. That, unfortunately, isn’t the case.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO