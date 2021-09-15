How to Grout Porcelain Tiles

No matter how well you lay your porcelain tile, a poor floor tile grout job can ruin the whole project. If the grout is laid too deeply in the lines, it won't protect the tiles at the edges as it's designed to do, and dirt and debris can build up in the cracks. If it comes up too high out of the lines, it will chip and break. Doing it right requires attention to timing, since the grout has to sit before and after application. Make sure the tiles are well set in their adhesive and have dried at least 24 hours before grouting.