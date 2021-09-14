CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

The G5 joint force for the Sahel was set up four years ago: why progress is slow

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMauritanian soldiers stand guard at a G5 Sahel task force command post, in November 2018 in the southeast of Mauritania near the border with Mali. Photo by Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Sahel stretches from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea and Indian Ocean. It encompasses a dozen of countries including Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, The Gambia, Guinea Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

French defence minister warns Mali against Russian 'mercenary' firm

France's defence minister has warned Mali that hiring paramilitaries from Russian private-security firm Wagner would isolate the country internationally, during a visit to the Sahel state.   The minister explained that France's "abandonment" of Mali meant "everything had to be considered to secure the country," the official said.
MILITARY
AFP

French forces kill Islamic State's boss in Sahel

France said Thursday that its troops deployed in Africa's Sahel region had killed the head of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, who had been hunted for years over deadly attacks on US soldiers and French aid workers. - String of killings - Parly said Sahrawi had "personally ordered" the attack that led to the killing of six French aid workers and their two local guides while visiting a wildlife park in Niger in August 2020. 
MILITARY
washingtonnewsday.com

IS Sahel Jihadist Leader Killed by French Forces.

IS Sahel Jihadist Leader Killed by French Forces. The leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, who was sought for killing US soldiers and foreign humanitarian workers, was killed by French troops in an operation. President Emmanuel Macron tweeted early Thursday that Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi had been “neutralized”...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mauritanian#G5 Sahel Joint Force#French#The European Union#United Nations
BBC

Head of Islamic State in Sahara killed by French troops - Macron

The head of the Islamic State group in the Sahara has been killed by French troops, President Emmanuel Macron has said. Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi formed Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) in 2015. The group is blamed for many attacks in the region, including the targeted killing of...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

France kills leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara

Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi was killed in a strike by France’s Barkhane military operation a few weeks ago, French authorities said. The leader of so-called Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) died of wounds from a drone strike that hit him on a motorcycle last month in southern Mali, French authorities have said.
POLITICS
The Independent

France seeks European support after submarine deal surprise

France canceled meetings with British and Australian officials and is trying to rally EU allies behind its push for more European sovereignty after being humiliated by major Pacific defense pact orchestrated by the U.S.Australia and Britain insisted Monday that the diplomatic crisis wouldn't affect their longer-term relations with France, which is seething over a surprise, strategic submarine deal involving the U.S., Australia and Britain that sank a rival French submarine contract.France recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia for the first time because of the deal, and its anger is showing few signs of subsiding. French Foreign Minister...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Terrorism
New York Post

Taliban forces kill opposition leader Rohullah Azizi

Taliban forces killed a significant opposition leader after shooting him and his driver while their car was stopped at a checkpoint. Rohullah Azizi, a brother of former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh, had led resistance forces in Panjshir Province. The last anti-Taliban stronghold in the country fell to the Islamists earlier this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
MILITARY
persecution.org

Christian Children “Burned Beyond Recognition” by Jihadists in Nigeria

“Burned beyond recognition in the home burnings, according to community leader Sunday Bunu, was a 4-year-old girl, Timara Ishaya; a 5-year-old girl, Goodness Bala; an 8-year-old girl, Lovina Markus; a 13-year-old girl, Susana Ishaya; Halima Asabulu, 90; Sylvia Ajida, 56; Paulina Asabulu, 50; Deborah Asabulu, 37; Bridget Nathaniel, 20; boys killed were Ephraim Hosea, 9; Titus Bitrus, 13; Titus Ajida, 16; Silvanus Dauda, 17; Barnaba Hosea, 17; and Yunana Bitrus, 17; men killed were Yahanum Solomon, 18, and Babuka Bitrus, 75.”
RELIGION
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy