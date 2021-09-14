CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Marriages of inconvenience: the fraught politics of coalitions in South Africa

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip, from the DA, third from left, and his deputy Mongameli Bobani, from the UDM, extreme right, help clean up a street in 2017. by Werner Hills/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty ImagesThe popularity of the African National Congress (ANC), which has governed South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994, has slipped in successive elections from its high of over 60%. First it declined to under 60% , then to below 50% in the cities of Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Nelson Mandela Bay in 2016.

#Politics#Marriages#Johannesburg#Eastern Africa#Udm#Foto24 Gallo#The Democratic Alliance#South Africans#Parliament#National Party#The Inkatha Freedom Party#Anc South Africa#Kwazulu#Da#The Patriotic Alliance
South Africa economy grows 1.2 pct in Q2

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's economy grew 1.2 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Tuesday. It marked the fourth consecutive quarter of growth, following a revised 1.0 percent rise in GDP in the first quarter of the...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
