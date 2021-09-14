CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Democrats introduce The Freedom to Vote Act

By ABC News
everettpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced their latest version of a sweeping election reform bill to counter the record-number of voting restrictions that have passed in GOP-led states, which they say make it harder for minorities and low-income Americans to cast a ballot. The modified bill, now known as...

CNBC

Democrats cannot grant legal status to millions of immigrants as part of budget bill, Senate parliamentarian rules

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Democrats could not include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants as part of their budget bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats have prepared "alternate proposal" to address immigration reform as part of the $3.5 trillion proposal. Democrats and Republicans have failed...
AFP

US Democrats unveil plans to suspend debt limit

Democratic congressional leaders on Monday unveiled plans to suspend the nation's borrowing limit, following a White House warning of "economic catastrophe" unless that ceiling is raised. The legislation also would fund the government through the end of the year after the current budget lapses on September 30. But the fate of the plan is unclear since Republicans have vowed to withhold support for raising the debt ceiling, which is needed to fund spending already approved by lawmakers, including the massive rescue packages rolled out during the Covid-19 pandemic. "The American people expect our Republican colleagues to live up to their responsibilities and make good on the debts they proudly helped incur," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.
The Independent

Democrats face heavy lift on Biden agenda as GOP stands by

Congress must fund the government in the next 10 days, or risk a federal shutdown. Raise the nation’s borrowing limit, or default on its debt. All this while lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda through the House and Senate The magnitude of the challenges ahead and the speed required to accomplish the job is like nothing Congress has faced in recent memory, situating Biden’s entire domestic agenda and the political fate of his Democratic party at a crucial moment.The Republicans have made it clear they will not be helping...
Reuters

Democrats, Republicans head for showdown on U.S. debt limit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday said they would aim to continue funding the government and increase its borrowing authority in a single bill in coming days, setting up a showdown with Republicans who have vowed not to approve more debt. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy...
