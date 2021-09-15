Sear, Sauté, and Sauce Your Way to a Better Dinner with the Best Skillets
There are skillets, and then there are skillets, the kind you drag with you from your early-20s apartment to your early-40s home. It's a skillet—in italics—that you want if you're looking to invest in long-term cookware. If you're serious about cooking, consider shopping for the type of skillet that will carry through years of kitchen wear and tear. Not only does a high-quality skillet hold up over time, it also offers better performance: more evenly cooked food, a darker sear, fewer kitchen tragedies (burned food, we're looking at you).
