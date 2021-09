A number of side events on the margins of this year’s IAEA General Conference will provide a public opportunity to learn more about how the IAEA supports the practical application of nuclear science and technology to address a wide range of development challenges. The events, all of which are open to the public via online platforms, will highlight the growing role of nuclear applications in Africa, the impact of isotopic techniques on environmental monitoring and the expanding contribution of women in nuclear.

