Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Cut your costs using report data

By Cardinal Health -
 6 days ago

Looking for cost-saving opportunities in your Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC)? Every Electronic Health Record and Practice Management system offers a set of standard reports. It can be overwhelming to search through all of that data to find new ways to save money. Start by reviewing your procedure volume report — by current procedural terminology (CPT) code — to identify the highest volume procedures. Then read through the following two opportunities to cut back your costs.

