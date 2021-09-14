Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Cut your costs using report data

Many facilities use demand from prior years as a baseline to project what to expect in the future. However, for this year’s flu season, your facility should plan above and beyond this method of forecasting. Public resources like census.gov or usa.gov can help you understand the population in your immediate surrounding so that you can accurately forecast your maximum patient demand. It is also important to consider other factors such as facility accessibility, network status with insurance providers, and flu vaccination requirements for employees. Understanding your patient demand will allow your facility to successfully prepare your supply chain needs and proactively gather the necessary amount of supplies this flu season.

