CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

M25 protests: Climate activists block motorway for second time in three days

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYOna_0bwWSb8J00

Climate protesters have blocked parts of the M25 for the second time in three days.

Insulate Britain, which is demanding government action on home insulation, stopped traffic at two sections of Britain's busiest motorway.

They targeted Junction 23 for South Mimms in Hertfordshire and the main carriageway from Junction 8 at Reigate to Junction 9 at Leatherhead, both in Surrey.

Demonstrators sat on the road, causing huge queues of traffic.

Videos posted on social media show angry drivers remonstrating with the activists.

Insulate Britain said 89 of its members took part in the action on Wednesday.

The group said in a statement: "We demand credible action now.

"Proper jobs for hundreds of thousands of people to start the first real step - to insulate all the homes of this country - which pound for pound gives us the biggest reduction in carbon emissions.

"It is a total no-brainer and yet this government refuses to get on with the job. This is criminal negligence."

A demonstration by the same group on Monday saw five junctions of the M25 blocked, leading to tens of thousands of drivers being stuck in huge queues of traffic.”

Dozens of people were arrested.

Press Association

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

M25 climate protest: More than 90 arrests after demonstrators block motorway and cause huge rush hour delays

More than 90 people have been arrested after climate crisis protesters blocked off the M25 motorway during the morning rush hour, sparking huge delays.Insulate Britain held sit-in demonstrations at several locations across the southeast on Monday including Hertfordshire, Surrey, Kent and Essex.About 20 protesters were filmed sitting in the middle of the road at junction 20 in Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, blocking access to the roundabout from both sides.There were also reports of demonstrations at junction 3 in Swanley, junction 6 in Godstone, junction 14 at Heathrow, junction 30 at Thurrock and junction 31 at Lakeside/Purfleet.Video footage posted on Twitter...
TRAFFIC
BBC

M25 climate protest: Aerials show long traffic queues as junctions blocked

M25 climate protest: Aerials show long traffic queues as junctions blocked. Climate change protesters have blocked some M25 junctions demanding government action on home insulation. Footage filmed from a helicopter shows long queues of traffic on Monday morning. Police said a number of arrests had been made, but protest group...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorway#Climate Activists#Protest Riot#Insulate Britain#Press Association
newschain

Protesters block M25 junctions

Protesters demanding Government action on home insulation partially blocked several junctions on the M25. Tens of thousands of motorists attempting to use the UK’s busiest motorway faced long delays while activists sat on the road holding banners. National Highways said there was disruption at Junction 3 for Swanley in Kent,...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Environmental activists block London orbital motorway again

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Environmental campaigners blocked parts of the M25 London orbital motorway on Wednesday, causing major disruption to some rush hour traffic around the British capital in their second such protest this week. Insulate Britain, which is demanding that the British government gives a commitment to help...
PROTESTS
BBC

M25 protests: Activists return to Hertfordshire, Surrey and Kent

Police have made 71 arrests as climate change protesters caused fresh disruption on the M25, blocking roundabouts and the motorway itself. Insulate Britain activists stopped traffic on three sections of the road for the second time in three days. There were long delays at junctions 1a and 1b for Dartford,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Why is the M25 closed? Motorway protests explained

One of Britain’s busiest motorways, which orbits most of Greater London, is again being targeted by climate protesters in a demonstration that has already seen 25 activists arrested, parts of Europe’s longest ring road blocked and huge traffic queues building up.The protests are being led by a group known as Insulate Britain, which is demanding that Boris Johnson’s government take action on home insulation to tackle its role in global heating and energy waste.The group said in a statement that 89 of its members had taken part in Wednesday’s demonstration during the morning rush hour by blocking two sections...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Protests
newschain

Shapps demands police remove climate protesters blocking M25

Climate protesters have blocked the M25 for a third time in a week as the Transport Secretary demanded “swift action” by police to clear the road. Junctions three, at Swanley in Kent, nine at Leatherhead in Surrey, and 28, near Brentwood in Essex, were targeted on Friday morning. Surrey Police said officers had arrested 14 people at junction nine.
PROTESTS
BBC

M25 protests: Priti Patel calls activists 'selfish'

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said climate change protesters who caused disruption on the M25 this week were "selfish". She said Insulate Britain activists used "guerrilla tactics" and it distracted "from their cause". Traffic was stopped on several sections of the motorway on Monday and Wednesday with more than 70...
PROTESTS
Telegraph

M25 activists could face conspiracy charges to deter copycat protests

Climate change protesters who blocked the M25 on Friday for a third time in less than a week could face conspiracy charges amid concern that low-level offences will simply result in “slap on the wrist” sentences. Police chiefs came under fire after members of Insulate Britain again brought chaos to...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Caroline Lucas backs climate protests that blocked M25 because of ‘existential crisis’

Green MP Caroline Lucas has backed the climate emergency protests that blocked the M25 motorway, saying they are justified by the government’s failure to act.Ms Lucas said she would prefer direct action “closer” to people in power, such as in Downing Street or at the Treasury.But she refused to criticise the protesters, saying: “In extreme situations, it’s reasonable to take extreme actions – and that is what has driven these protesters to do that.”The former Green party leader was quizzed amid expectations that a radical new protest group – an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion – will target Britain’s motorways...
PROTESTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

M25 protests: Insulate Britain to target traffic on motorway again on Monday

Protesters from Insulate Britain are set to target the M25 motorway in the Home Counties again on Monday (September 20). The group targeted the motorway at key points around Surrey, Kent, Hertfordshire, Essex and Greater London three times over the course of last week - with police around the South East making a number of arrests on each occasion and disruption to traffic as a result.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Vaccine passports: Thousands protest against COVID-19 measures in Montpellier, France

The footage captures protestors taking over the streets of Montpellier to denounce government measures established to combat the spread of COVID-19. Activists have planned several demonstrations across the country on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 of September. The purpose of the action is to oppose compulsory vaccination for health care...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Indian opposition party holds street protest demanding jobs

Youth members of India's main opposition Congress party clashed with police during a street protest Friday demanding jobs as the country’s economy recovers from a coronavirus lockdown last year that triggered massive unemployment. They also urged people not to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi s 71st birthday on Friday.About 150 Congress supporters marching behind a large banner reading “Government, Give Jobs to Youth” tried to jump police barricades blocking them from marching to government offices in New Delhi Police seized some protesters and took them away in a bus. They were expected to be released later Friday. The Center...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

249K+
Followers
111K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy