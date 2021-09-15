CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets Waste Prime Chance To Gain Ground In Playoff Race After Unraveling In Extras

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop me if you've heard this one before, but the Mets let another critical game slip away, which would have allowed them to gain legitimate ground in the playoff race. The Mets received some late-inning heroics on Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough to get them a win, as they unraveled in extras, falling to the Cardinals for the second straight night, this time by a score of 7-6 in 11 innings.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Mets’ Playoff Chances Take Hit With Frustrating 11-Inning Loss To Cardinals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and the hard-charging St. Louis Cardinals climbed all the way back into playoff position Tuesday night with a wild 7-6 victory over the New York Mets. New York scored twice in the bottom of the...
MLB
Asbury Park Press

How NY Mets catcher Chance Sisco is feeling after collision at home plate

WASHINGTON — As the Nationals' Andrew Stevenson rounded third and headed for home, representing the tying run, in the ninth inning of Friday's game, Mets catcher Chance Sisco didn't know what lied ahead. "Really at no point did I realize I was going to get hit," Sisco said on Sunday,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets vs. Yankees score: Live updates as New York teams try to improve playoff chances at Citi Field

The New York Yankees and New York Mets will begin a three-game series on Friday night that has massive playoff implications for both sides. The Yankees enter the night with a 78-62 record on the season, good enough for the second wild card spot in the American League. The Yankees have lost six in a row, however, reducing their lead over the Toronto Blue Jays to a half game.
MLB
chatsports.com

Final Score: Marlins 2, Mets 1 - Extra inning, extra frustrating

The Mets and the Marlins went toe to toe tonight in Miami in a pitcher’s duel that was the polar opposite of last night’s sloppy slugfest. However, due to some ill-advised managing by Luis Rojas, the Mets lost the game 2-1 in extra innings. Sandy Alcantara lived up to his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Miguel Castro
Person
Francisco Lindor
Birmingham Star

Mets, Cardinals aim to gain ground in NL wild-card race

Rich Hill and Adam Wainwright are in line to accomplish something Monday night that hasn't been done since 2015. But Hill, Wainwright and their teams are surely more focused on a far more immediate and narrow timeline. The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals will both be looking to...
MLB
FingerLakes1

Mets lose to Cardinals in extras after late rally

It’s not as if the Mets have lacked opportunities. Despite all that has gone wrong for them this season — the injuries, the offensive inconsistencies, the elongated stretches of lackluster play — they entered Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals still in position to make noise in the National League playoff race.
MLB
Arkansas Online

Cards in playoff spot after wild win over Mets

NEW YORK -- Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and the hard-charging St. Louis Cardinals climbed all the way back into playoff position Tuesday night with a wild 7-6 victory over the New York Mets. New York scored twice in the bottom of the 11th...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Braves#Reds#Cardinals#Il#Phillies#Wild Card
metsmerizedonline.com

Mets Playoff Chances Sitting at 4.3%

The Mets lost 7-0 to the Cardinals on Monday night at Citi Field in what felt like a golden opportunity to pick up ground in both the division and Wild Card. The Braves, Phillies, and Reds all had the day off, meaning the Mets were guaranteed to gain ground with a win. And the Padres (started night as second Wild Card leader) were beginning a four-game series against baseball’s best in San Francisco.
MLB
NJ.com

Mets waste Javier Baez’s game-tying home run before losing to Cardinals in extra innings

Javier Baez bailed out the Mets and gave them new life. Yet they let another win slip away. Baez turned on the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning, sending a laser over the wall in left field for a game-tying solo home run, getting Mets reliever Jeurys Familia off the hook after he allowed a two-run, go-ahead home run to St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O’Neill in the top of the eighth inning.
MLB
theScore

McNeil's homer lifts Mets as Phillies slip in playoff race

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning, and the New York Mets beat Philadelphia 3-2 Sunday night, damaging the Phillies’ playoff hopes. The Phillies, who were trying to complete a three-game sweep, blew a two-run lead and fell two games behind the...
MLB
CBS Philly

Segura 2 HRs, Nola Sharp, Phillies Beat Mets, Win 4th In Row

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Segura had his first multi-homer game in almost five years and Aaron Nola snapped a nine-start winless streak, leading the surging Philadelphia Phillies over the New York Mets 5-3 Saturday. Bryce Harper drove in two runs to help Philadelphia win its fourth in a row and hurt the Mets’ flickering playoff hopes. The Phillies began the day two games behind Atlanta in the NL East. They stayed 2 1/2 games in back of St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot. The Mets lost their fifth straight and tied a season high by falling five games under .500. Segura...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Yardbarker

Report: Mets 'Aiming Very High' With Short List For President Of Baseball Ops Vacancy

NEW YORK- The Mets are reportedly shooting for the stars in their president of baseball operations search. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are "aiming very high" and have already put together a short list of candidates that features some heavy hitters in the form of: Billy Beane, Theo Epstein and David Stearns.
MLB
Yardbarker

Jeff McNeil Snaps Homer Drought To Lift Mets Over Phillies On Sunday Night Baseball

NEW YORK- If there was ever an individual in the Mets' lineup in need of a big hit, it's Jeff McNeil, who has endured a major disappointment of a season. And on Sunday night, McNeil came through with just that, as he blasted a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh inning off Kyle Gibson to help the Mets snap a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Phillies.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy