Elmhurst U. Names New Vice President for Institutional Advancement

Elmhurst University announced this month that, after a nationwide search, Andrew Knap has been selected to serve as its Vice President for Institutional Advancement. Knap, who has worked at the University since 2018, has been serving for the past several months as the interim Vice President for Institutional Advancement. During the search process, Knap was the highest-rated finalist by those on campus who interviewed him, and also garnered the support of the search committee. He begins his new role effective immediately.