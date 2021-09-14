CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst U. Names New Vice President for Institutional Advancement

elmhurst.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElmhurst University announced this month that, after a nationwide search, Andrew Knap has been selected to serve as its Vice President for Institutional Advancement. Knap, who has worked at the University since 2018, has been serving for the past several months as the interim Vice President for Institutional Advancement. During the search process, Knap was the highest-rated finalist by those on campus who interviewed him, and also garnered the support of the search committee. He begins his new role effective immediately.

www.elmhurst.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Elmhurst, IL
Elmhurst, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carleton University#University President#Carleton College#Institutional Advancement#The Elmhurst University#Elmhurst University#The University Of Chicago
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy