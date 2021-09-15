CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Mayo Clinic Minute: Managing atrial fibrillation

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 3 million Americans are living with a heart condition called atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that number could be as high as 12 million by the start of the next decade. But what is atrial fibrillation and...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
lonetreevoice.net

Man shares story of fight against atrial fibrillation

For many years, Zach Ward thought his racing heartbeat was because he had too much coffee, exercised too much or got up too fast. In reality, he was suffering from a condition many Americans have without ever knowing — atrial fibrillation, or AFib. It was not until three years ago...
CASTLE PINES, CO
news8000.com

Mayo Clinic warns community of back pain

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Health Experts at Mayo Clinic Health System want to make sure people are taking the right steps in treating back pain. Mayo Clinic says the most common type of back pain is lower back pain and it affects most Americans at some point in their life.
LA CROSSE, WI
Healthline

Treating Blood Clots in Your Legs

A blood clot is a semisolid clump of blood that forms inside a blood vessel. shows that your legs are the most common place for a blood clot to form. Being immobile for long periods, damage to the lining of your blood vessels, and changes in the chemistry of your blood can contribute to the development of blood clots. Anybody can develop them, but certain people are at an elevated risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Atrial Fibrillation#Americans#Mayo Clinic News Network#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
bee-news.com

Surgery is valid option for severe sleep apnea

My son, who is 30 years old, was recently diagnosed with severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and currently uses a CPAP machine. He says does not want to use this for the rest of his life, therefore, he has researched surgery to correct his OSA. Recently he consulted with a sleep expert, and now has surgery scheduled with that doctor.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Reducing stroke risk from AFib without blood thinners

Atrial fibrillation, also called AFib, is a condition in which the heart beats chaotically and rapidly. As many as 6 million people in the United States and 9% of those over the age of 65 have the condition. To help prevent a stroke—a common and serious risk associated with AFib—patients are treated with blood thinners. But for some, the medication itself can be risky. Fortunately, physicians have another tool in their stroke prevention arsenal: an implantable device.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Assess Efficacy of Breathing Exercise for Patients With Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Inspiratory muscle training was originally devised to be used by athletes and individuals with breathing problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and bronchitis. Investigators are launching a phase 2 trial to analyze the long-term efficacy of inspiratory muscle training—a respiratory training protocol—for improving cardiovascular health and reducing blood...
FITNESS
KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic: Ending the Pandemic of Misinformation

(ABC 6 News) - It's the same message that's been hammered by vaccination officials and the media for months, getting vaccinated against COVID continues to be a major focus, and people on both sides of this issue are passionate about their feelings. ABC 6 News heard from Mayo Clinic's leading...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Marietta Daily Journal

Mayo Clinic Q and A: COVID-19 vaccine boosters and third doses

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: Both of my parents have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The doctor told my mom she is eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but my dad is not eligible for a booster now. Can you explain who needs an additional vaccine now, and the differences between a booster and third dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

Memorial Hermann First in Texas to Use Newly-Approved Device to Treat Atrial Fibrillation in Patients at Risk of Stroke

Newswise — Electrophysiologists with UTHealth Houston and affiliated with the heart teams at Memorial Hermann Health System are the first in Texas to offer a new device, recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, designed to treat patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who are at risk of ischemic stroke. The first cases in Texas using the Abbott Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder were performed at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.
TEXAS STATE
WSAV-TV

COVID-19 can cause permanent heart damage, local cardiologist says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The leading cause of death in the United States is also linked to 40% of COVID-19 deaths, according to the American Heart Association. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows heart disease is responsible for one in every four deaths each year. Dr....
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucson.com

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Congenital heart disease revision surgery

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have a congenital heart defect and my initial surgery at 32 was complicated. I continue to have heart problems. At my last visit, my cardiologist said I would likely need another surgery. I'm afraid to have another procedure. How do I know if I need one, and why would a revision be needed?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Atrial Fibrillation

Every year, atrial fibrillation, known as a-fib or A-F, contributes to the deaths of about 158,000 Americans. It’s a condition where the heartbeat is irregular, and blood doesn’t flow well through the heart chambers. Medication has traditionally been the first treatment doctors recommend. But as Andrea Ludema shares in Healthy...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Post-Bulletin

Mayo Clinic in urgent need of O+ blood

The need comes from a larger national blood shortage that's led outside sources to cancel fulfilling orders to the clinic, said Kimberly Schmidt, the Mayo Clinic blood donor marketing and recruitment coordinator. "I don’t think we’ve ever seen it be greater than it is now with everything that’s going on...
HEALTH
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Constipation in children

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My 10-year-old daughter spends hours in the bathroom daily. Every time I inquire, she tells me she is constipated. We do not eat out a lot, and we incorporate fruits or vegetables at each meal. She also drinks water most of the day. Is constipation normal at this age, and what can I do to help her?
KIDS
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist, and This Is the Connection Between Drinking Enough Water and Heart Health’

You're probably aware that adequate hydration is essential for our overall health. Our bodies are made up of about 60 percent water, and staying hydrated helps you breathe, move, digest, and stay alive. But even with the knowledge that water is vital and widespread love of fancy water bottles, so many of us don't get enough water each day. Even worse, chronic hydration is fairly common, especially among older Americans, and new research suggests a link between hydration and heart health.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy