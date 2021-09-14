CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JOB ANNOUNCEMENT DISABILITY SPECIALIST II

chicago.gov
 6 days ago

This position is open to the general public and to all current city employees covered under the terms of the City's collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Union - AFSCME (BARGAINING UNITS 1, 3, 4, & 5). Attention AFSCME members in Bargaining Units 1, 3, 4, & 5: When submitting your bid application for this position, please select 01-AFSCME from the Bargaining Unit drop-down menu as it is the only option for AFSCME members. IF YOU ARE A CURRENT CITY EMPLOYEE AND WANT TO EXERCISE YOUR CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS TO BID, YOU MUST APPLY ON THE BID ONLY SITE AT: www.cityofchicago.org/CAREERS (Once the website opens, scroll down and click on the button titled “Bid Opportunities.”) IN ADDITION, YOU MUST CHECK THE BOX ON THE CAREERS APPLICATION TITLED "ALREADY EMPLOYED BY THIS COMPANY", CORRECTLY ENTER YOUR EMPLOYEE ID, AND SELECT THE CORRECT BARGAINING UNIT. YOU MUST USE THE EMPLOYEE NUMBER FOUND ON THE UPPER LEFT-HAND CORNER OF YOUR PAY CHECK STUB LABELED “PAYEE/EMPLOYEE NUMBER.” (NO OTHER FORMAT OR SYSTEM CAN BE USED TO OBTAIN YOUR EMPLOYEE NUMBER).

